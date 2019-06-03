WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
P.Hercog VS K.Siniaková
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 2
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Katerina Siniaková
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Polona
Hercog
Hercog
Slovenia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age28
WTA ranking48
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
1
1
D.Vekic
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kerber
4
2
P.Hercog
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
✓
64
77
6
J.Görges
77
65
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kvitová
✓
78
6
P.Hercog
66
3
View more matches
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking58
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
7
K.Siniaková
1
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
C.Wozniacki
✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
4
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
X.Wang
2
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
0
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
View more matches
