WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

P.Hercog VS K.Siniaková

15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30

Court 2
Match
LIVE - Polona Hercog - Katerina Siniaková

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Polona Hercog and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Polona Hercog
Polona
Hercog
SloveniaSlovenia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
48
Previous matches
Katerina Siniaková
Katerina
Siniaková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
58
Previous matches
