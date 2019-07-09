WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

S.Kuznetsova VS K.Muchová

14 October 2019 Starting from 17:30

Center Court
Match
LIVE - Svetlana Kuznetsova - Karolína Muchová

WTA Moscow - 14 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Svetlana Kuznetsova and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Svetlana Kuznetsova
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    73
  • Age
    34
WTA ranking
55
Previous matches
Karolína Muchová
Karolína
Muchová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
37
Previous matches
