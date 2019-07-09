WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
S.Kuznetsova VS K.Muchová
14 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
Follow the Tennis match between Svetlana Kuznetsova and Karolína Muchová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 14 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Svetlana
Kuznetsova
Kuznetsova
Russia
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age34
WTA ranking55
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
✓
6
1
6
S.Kuznetsova
0
6
3
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kuznetsova
4
2
E.Svitolina
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
2
65
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
S.Kuznetsova
✓
6
1
Y.Putintseva
1
0
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Ahn
✓
7
6
S.Kuznetsova
5
2
Karolína
Muchová
Muchová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking37
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová
4
65
M.Keys
✓
6
77
WTA Seoul
Singles
Final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
M.Linette
1
1
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Wang
65
4
K.Muchová
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
P.Hon
3
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
