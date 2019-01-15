WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
T.Babos VS K.Kanepi
15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00
Court 1
LIVE - Tímea Babos - Kaia Kanepi
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tímea Babos and Kaia Kanepi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tímea
Babos
Babos
Hungary
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age26
WTA ranking93
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
P.Parmentier
✓
2
6
6
T.Babos
6
4
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
K.Flipkens
2
5
T.Babos
✓
6
7
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová
✓
6
6
T.Babos
2
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff
✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
View more matches
Kaia
Kanepi
Kanepi
Estonia
- Height (m)1.81
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age34
WTA ranking109
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
5
3
D.Vekic
✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kanepi
✓
5
77
6
T.Maria
7
64
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette
✓
6
7
K.Kanepi
2
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
3
1
B.Bencic
✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
7
5
4
K.Kanepi
✓
5
7
6
View more matches
