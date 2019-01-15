WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round

T.Babos VS K.Kanepi

15 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Tímea Babos - Kaia Kanepi

WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Tímea Babos and Kaia Kanepi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Tímea Babos
Tímea
Babos
HungaryHungary
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
93
Previous matches
View more matches
Kaia Kanepi
Kaia
Kanepi
EstoniaEstonia
  • Height (m)
    1.81
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    34
WTA ranking
109
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Coco Gauff becomes youngest player to reach US Open third round since Anna Kournikova

US Open
30/08/2019

Tennis news - Sloane Stephens battles to second-round victory over Timea Babos

Australian Open
16/01/2019

Simona Halep in trouble against Kaia Kanepi in first round

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Tennis news - Simona Halep survives Kaia Kanepi scare to make it into second round

Australian Open
15/01/2019