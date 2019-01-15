WTA Moscow
Singles | 1st Round
V.Gracheva VS A.Tomljanovic
15 October 2019 Starting from 11:30
Court 2
LIVE - Varvara Gracheva - Ajla Tomljanovic
WTA Moscow - 15 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Varvara Gracheva and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 15 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Varvara
Gracheva
Gracheva
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
WTA ranking121
Previous matches
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh
✓
7
4
78
V.Gracheva
5
6
66
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
2
7
2
V.Gracheva
✓
6
5
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
X.Han
✓
6
77
V.Gracheva
4
63
View more matches
Ajla
Tomljanovic
Tomljanovic
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)67
- Age26
WTA ranking50
Previous matches
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
A.Tomljanovic
4
2
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Tomljanovic
3
6
4
A.Riske
✓
6
3
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Q.Wang
7
5
A
A.Tomljanovic
✓
5
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
65
2
D.Yastremska
✓
77
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
✓
6
5
6
A.Tomljanovic
3
7
1
View more matches
