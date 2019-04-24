WTA Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova VS A.Pavlyuchenkova
18 October 2019 Starting from 17:30
Center Court
LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
WTA Moscow - 18 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking45
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
2
6
5
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
1
7
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
3
3
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Semifinal
V.Kudermetova
1
4
H.Watson
✓
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
6
D.Yastremska
4
0
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng
0
A
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
V.Gracheva
7
4
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
WTA Moscow
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
5
6
6
M.Sakkari
7
1
3
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
6
2
4
V.Kužmová
✓
2
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
B.Haas
3
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
3
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
