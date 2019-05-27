WTA Moscow
Singles | Quarter-final

V.Kudermetova VS ...

18 October 2019 Starting from 10:00

National Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Veronika Kudermetova - ...

WTA Moscow - 18 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Veronika Kudermetova and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
45
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wozniacki gains revenge over Kudermetova

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019
play
Video

French Open 2019 - Highlights: Wozniacki crashes out from commanding position

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki falls despite first-set bagel

Roland-Garros
27/05/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev pulls out of home tournament in Moscow

ATP Moscow
16/10/2019