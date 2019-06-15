WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
E.Rybakina VS A.Raina
10 September 2019 Starting from 09:00
Court 1
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Ankita Raina
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Ankita Raina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking69
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
E.Rybakina
6
0
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
X.Han
1
2
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Final
P.Tig
2
0
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Semifinal
M.Di Giuseppe
3
2
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
View more matches
Ankita
Raina
Raina
India
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age26
WTA ranking194
Previous matches
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Raina
2
1
P.Tig✓
6
6
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet✓
5
6
6
A.Raina
7
4
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
A.Raina
2
1
Q.Wang✓
6
6
View more matches
