WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final
E.Rybakina VS V.Golubic
13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Viktorija Golubic
WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking69
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina✓
77
6
X.Wang
64
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina✓
6
4
6
A.Raina
2
6
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
E.Rybakina
6
0
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
X.Han
1
2
View more matches
Viktorija
Golubic
Golubic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age26
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
L.Arruabarrena
6
0
3
V.Golubic✓
1
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
J.Cristian
3
2
V.Golubic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
V.Golubic
0
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska✓
7
6
V.Golubic
5
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more