WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final

E.Rybakina VS V.Golubic

13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Nanchang International Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Viktorija Golubic

WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
69
Previous matches
View more matches
Viktorija Golubic
Viktorija
Golubic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Home favourite Bertens sets up Rosmalen final with American Riske

WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
15/06/2019