WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Rybakina VS X.Wang
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Xinyu Wang
WTA Nanchang - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Xinyu Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking69
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina✓
6
4
6
A.Raina
2
6
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
4
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
E.Rybakina
6
0
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
X.Han
1
2
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Final
P.Tig
2
0
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
View more matches
Xinyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking192
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.Gao
7
0
5
X.Wang✓
5
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA Miami
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
2
6
3
M.Doi✓
6
1
6
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
77
2
A
M.Sharapova✓
64
5
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang✓
77
6
F.Xun
63
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more