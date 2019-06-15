WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Rybakina VS X.Wang

12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Xinyu Wang

WTA Nanchang - 12 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Xinyu Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
69
Previous matches
Xinyu Wang
Xinyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    17
WTA ranking
192
Previous matches
