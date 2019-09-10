WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
X.Gao•
7
0
2
X.Wang
5
6
2
10 September 2019Court 3
LIVE - Xinyu Gao - Xinyu Wang
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Xinyu Gao and Xinyu Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Xinyu
Gao
Gao
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
L.Cabrera✓
6
7
X.Gao
3
5
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
X.Gao
3
64
S.Hsieh✓
6
77
Xinyu
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age17
WTA ranking192
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA Miami
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
2
6
3
M.Doi✓
6
1
6
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
2nd Round
X.Wang
77
2
A
M.Sharapova✓
64
5
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang✓
77
6
F.Xun
63
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
D.Khazaniuk✓
6
4
6
X.Wang
4
6
3
