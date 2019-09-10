WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
Live
X.Gao
7
0
2
X.Wang
5
6
2
10 September 2019Court 3
LIVE - Xinyu Gao - Xinyu Wang

WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Xinyu Gao and Xinyu Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Xinyu Gao
Xinyu
Gao
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
-
Previous matches
Xinyu Wang
Xinyu
Wang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    17
WTA ranking
192
Previous matches
