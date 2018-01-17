WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
K.Zavatska
4
J.Fett•
3
10 September 2019Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Katarina Zavatska - Jana Fett
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katarina Zavatska and Jana Fett live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katarina
Zavatska
Zavatska
Ukraine
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
WTA ranking128
Previous matches
WTA Lugano
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
3
0
WTA Rabat
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Zavatska
1
1
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
WTA Rabat
Singles
2nd Round
A.Dulgheru
5
6
4
K.Zavatska✓
7
2
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
6
3
1
B.Haddad Maia✓
4
6
6
WTA Kuala Lumpur
Singles
1st Round
M.Linette✓
6
3
6
K.Zavatska
1
6
3
View more matches
Jana
Fett
Fett
Croatia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age22
WTA ranking289
Previous matches
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
J.Fett
3
0
K.Kawa✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
4
6
4
J.Fett✓
6
1
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
1
77
6
J.Fett
6
64
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
J.Fett
1
1
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
J.Fett
2
5
D.Kasatkina✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more