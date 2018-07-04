WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Kozlova VS D.Jakupovic
11 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Court 2
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Dalila Jakupovic
WTA Nanchang - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Dalila Jakupovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Kozlova
Kozlova
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
6
G.Arn
2
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
4
2
A.Cornet✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
3
2
L.Davis✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
A
E.Svitolina✓
View more matches
Dalila
Jakupovic
Jakupovic
Slovenia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age28
WTA ranking148
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic✓
6
6
S.Errani
1
1
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sevastova✓
63
6
6
D.Jakupovic
77
2
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
3
65
D.Jakupovic✓
6
77
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic
2
2
V.Kužmová✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic
1
3
K.Flipkens✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
06/07/2018
Wimbledon 2018 - Order of Play, Day 5: Serena Williams and Roger Federer top the bill
Wimbledon