WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Kozlova VS N.Stojanovic
13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Nina Stojanovic
WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Kozlova
Kozlova
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
2
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
6
G.Arn
2
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
4
2
A.Cornet✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
3
2
L.Davis✓
6
6
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking165
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
N.Stojanovic
6
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
P.Ormaechea
0
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
4
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
3
4
