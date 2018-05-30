WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Arruabarrena VS V.Golubic
11 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Lara Arruabarrena - Viktorija Golubic
WTA Nanchang - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lara Arruabarrena and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lara
Arruabarrena
Arruabarrena
Spain
- Height (m)1.66
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age27
WTA ranking155
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
M.Niculescu
6
3
1
A
L.Arruabarrena✓
1
6
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
L.Arruabarrena
2
3
T.Zidanšek✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
L.Arruabarrena
5
3
L.Siegemund✓
7
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
S.Xu
5
79
5
L.Arruabarrena✓
7
67
7
WTA Madrid
Singles
1st Round
L.Arruabarrena
4
6
1
S.Sorribes✓
6
3
6
View more matches
Viktorija
Golubic
Golubic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age26
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
J.Cristian
3
2
V.Golubic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
V.Golubic
0
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
3rd Round
D.Yastremska✓
7
6
V.Golubic
5
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
V.Golubic✓
6
77
Y.Putintseva
4
63
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more