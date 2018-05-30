WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round

L.Arruabarrena VS V.Golubic

11 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Lara Arruabarrena - Viktorija Golubic

WTA Nanchang - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lara Arruabarrena and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lara Arruabarrena
Lara
Arruabarrena
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.66
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
155
Previous matches
Viktorija Golubic
Viktorija
Golubic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
