WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
F.Liu VS M.Linette
11 September 2019 Starting from 09:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Fangzhou Liu - Magda Linette
WTA Nanchang - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fangzhou Liu and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fangzhou
Liu
Liu
China
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age23
WTA ranking250
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
A.Danilina
3
6
5
F.Liu✓
6
2
7
WTA Tianjin
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic✓
1
6
6
F.Liu
6
0
1
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
Y.Yuan
0
6
4
F.Liu✓
6
1
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Liu
3
0
Q.Wang✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
X.Han
3
3
F.Liu✓
6
6
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
G.Olmos
3
2
M.Linette✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
3
4
M.Linette✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
7
5
4
M.Linette✓
5
7
6
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette✓
77
6
K.Siniaková
63
2
