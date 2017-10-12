WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round

F.Liu VS M.Linette

11 September 2019 Starting from 09:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Fangzhou Liu - Magda Linette

WTA Nanchang - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Fangzhou Liu and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Fangzhou Liu
Fangzhou
Liu
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
250
Previous matches
View more matches
Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
53
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019 – Simona Halep rallies to reach third round at Magda Linette’s expense

Roland-Garros women
30/05/2019

Tennis news - Naomi Osaka breezes through against Magda Linette

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Us Open 2018: Serena Williams gets warm welcome and win in US Open return

US Open
28/08/2018

Maria Sharapova edges towards first title since ban after reaching Tianjin quarters

WTA Tianjin
12/10/2017