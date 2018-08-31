WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
Result
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
10 September 2019Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Nina Stojanovic - Yafan Wang
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nina Stojanovic and Yafan Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking165
Previous matches
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
N.Stojanovic
6
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
P.Ormaechea
0
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
4
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
3
4
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Stojanovic
6
4
2
S.Cirstea✓
4
6
6
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
2nd Round
N.Stojanovic✓
6
0
6
S.Sorribes
1
6
3
View more matches
Yafan
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking50
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
1
7
6
Y.Wang
6
5
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
3
2
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
Y.Wang
1
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang✓
3
7
6
M.Puig
6
5
3
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang
3
2
L.Tsurenko✓
6
6
View more matches
