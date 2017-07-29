WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
P.Badosa•
1
S.Peng
2
10 September 2019Centre Court
LIVE - Paula Badosa - Shuai Peng
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Paula Badosa and Shuai Peng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Paula
Badosa
Badosa
Spain
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking91
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
K.Bertens✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
Semifinal
K.Bertens✓
6
7
P.Badosa
1
5
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Rus
2
1
P.Badosa✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
F.Stollár
1
3
P.Badosa✓
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa✓
6
77
P.Parmentier
4
64
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking167
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng✓
6
77
V.Lepchenko
2
65
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
1
4
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng✓
6
6
C.Paquet
2
3
Australian Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Bouchard✓
6
6
S.Peng
2
1
