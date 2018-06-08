WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Peng VS K.Plíšková
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Nanchang - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking167
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
S.Peng✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng✓
6
77
V.Lepchenko
2
65
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
1
4
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng✓
6
6
C.Paquet
2
3
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
5
3
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
D.Parry
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
3
78
66
C.Garcia✓
6
66
78
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig✓
6
3
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
3
