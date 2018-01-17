WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Peterson VS J.Fett
11 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Court 1
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Jana Fett
WTA Nanchang - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Jana Fett live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
6
F.Xun
0
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
4
1
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
3
3
R.Peterson✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
R.Peterson
5
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
6
5
2
R.Peterson✓
2
7
6
View more matches
Jana
Fett
Fett
Croatia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)65
- Age22
WTA ranking289
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
63
6
1
J.Fett✓
77
2
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
J.Fett
3
0
K.Kawa✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
T.Maria
4
6
4
J.Fett✓
6
1
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
1
77
6
J.Fett
6
64
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
J.Fett
1
1
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
View more matches
