WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Peterson VS J.Fett

11 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Court 1
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Jana Fett live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
71
Previous matches
Jana Fett
Jana
Fett
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    65
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
289
Previous matches
