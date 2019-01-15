WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final

R.Peterson VS M.Linette

13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Magda Linette

WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rebecca Peterson
Rebecca
Peterson
SwedenSweden
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
71
Previous matches
Magda Linette
Magda
Linette
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    1.71
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
53
Previous matches
