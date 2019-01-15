WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final
R.Peterson VS M.Linette
13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - Magda Linette
WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson✓
77
6
J.Fett
61
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
6
F.Xun
0
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
4
1
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Puig
3
3
R.Peterson✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
K.Plíšková✓
7
6
R.Peterson
5
4
View more matches
Magda
Linette
Linette
Poland
- Height (m)1.71
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age27
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
F.Liu
2
3
M.Linette✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
G.Olmos
3
2
M.Linette✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
N.Osaka✓
6
6
M.Linette
2
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sharma
3
4
M.Linette✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
Final
C.Giorgi
7
5
4
M.Linette✓
5
7
6
View more matches
