WTA Nanchang
Singles | Final
R.Peterson VS ...
15 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Rebecca Peterson - ...
WTA Nanchang - 15 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Rebecca Peterson and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson✓
77
6
J.Fett
61
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
6
F.Xun
0
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson
4
1
D.Yastremska✓
6
6
View more matches
