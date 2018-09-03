WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
Result
S.Stosur✓
78
6
A.Rodionova
66
3
10 September 2019Court 1
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Arina Rodionova
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Arina Rodionova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking136
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
4
2
F.Ferro✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kiick
3
5
S.Stosur✓
6
7
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur✓
4
7
6
B.Haas
6
5
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.Suárez✓
6
7
S.Stosur
2
5
Arina
Rodionova
Rodionova
Australia
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking224
Previous matches
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova
2
3
T.Townsend✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek✓
6
6
A.Rodionova
2
4
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
I.Falconi✓
6
6
A.Rodionova
4
1
WTA Acapulco
Singles
2nd Round
L.Tsurenko✓
6
6
A.Rodionova
3
1
WTA Acapulco
Singles
1st Round
A.Rodionova✓
6
1
K.Kozlova
2
0
A
