WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Stosur VS N.Stojanovic
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Nina Stojanovic
WTA Nanchang - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking136
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur✓
78
6
A.Rodionova
66
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
4
2
F.Ferro✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kiick
3
5
S.Stosur✓
6
7
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur✓
4
7
6
B.Haas
6
5
3
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking165
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
N.Stojanovic
6
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
P.Ormaechea
0
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
4
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
3
4
WTA Nuremberg
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Stojanovic
6
4
2
S.Cirstea✓
4
6
6
