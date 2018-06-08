WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
S.Vögele VS K.Plíšková
10 September 2019 Starting from 09:00
Court 3
LIVE - Stefanie Vögele - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanie Vögele and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanie
Vögele
Vögele
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking115
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
6
1
0
M.Buzarnescu✓
1
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
7
5
4
K.Kanepi✓
5
7
6
WTA Prague
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
1
2
J.Cepelová✓
6
6
WTA Lugano
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Vögele
5
65
F.Ferro✓
7
77
View more matches
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking86
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
K.Plíšková
2
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
D.Parry
4
3
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
K.Plíšková
3
78
66
C.Garcia✓
6
66
78
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig✓
6
3
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
3
WTA Bucharest
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Bonaventure
0
2
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
View more matches
