WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
S.Zhang VS A.Krunic
10 September 2019 Starting from 09:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Shuai Zhang - Aleksandra Krunic
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Zhang and Aleksandra Krunic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age30
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Konta✓
6
6
S.Zhang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang✓
77
4
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
3
4
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Zhang
4
3
Aleksandra
Krunic
Krunic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age26
WTA ranking97
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Pieri
2
3
A.Krunic✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu✓
7
6
A.Krunic
5
1
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová✓
7
6
A.Krunic
5
2
