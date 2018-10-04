WTA Nanchang
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Zhang VS L.Zhu
12 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Shuai Zhang - Lin Zhu
WTA Nanchang - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Zhang and Lin Zhu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age30
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Konta✓
6
6
S.Zhang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang✓
77
4
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
3
4
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
Lin
Zhu
Zhu
China
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking122
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
P.Plipuech
2
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
77
6
Y.Putintseva
62
4
