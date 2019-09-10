WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
Result
L.Zhu
6
6
P.Plipuech
2
2
10 September 2019Court 2
User comments

LIVE - Lin Zhu - Peangtarn Plipuech

WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lin Zhu and Peangtarn Plipuech live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lin Zhu
Lin
Zhu
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
122
Previous matches
Peangtarn Plipuech
Peangtarn
Plipuech
ThailandThailand
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
-
Previous matches
