WTA Nanchang
Singles | 1st Round
Result
L.Zhu✓
6
6
P.Plipuech
2
2
10 September 2019Court 2
LIVE - Lin Zhu - Peangtarn Plipuech
WTA Nanchang - 10 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lin Zhu and Peangtarn Plipuech live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:00 on 10 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lin
Zhu
Zhu
China
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking122
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
77
6
Y.Putintseva
62
4
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu
4
2
C.McNally✓
6
6
Peangtarn
Plipuech
Plipuech
Thailand
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age26
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
P.Plipuech
1
2
E.Liang✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
V.Diatchenko
6
4
1
A
P.Plipuech✓
4
6
3
WTA Seoul
Singles
1st Round
V.Cepede✓
6
6
P.Plipuech
3
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Plipuech
1
66
X.Han✓
6
78
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Plipuech
2
4
N.Lertpitaksinchai✓
6
6
