WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final

L.Zhu VS S.Peng

13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Lin Zhu - Shuai Peng

WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Lin Zhu and Shuai Peng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Lin Zhu
Lin
Zhu
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
122
Previous matches
Shuai Peng
Shuai
Peng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
167
Previous matches
