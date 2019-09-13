WTA Nanchang
Singles | Quarter-final
L.Zhu VS ...
13 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Nanchang International Tennis Center
LIVE - Lin Zhu - ...
WTA Nanchang - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Lin Zhu and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Lin
Zhu
Zhu
China
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking122
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zhang
0
0
A
L.Zhu✓
6
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
P.Plipuech
2
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
L.Zhu
4
1
M.Keys✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
77
4
L.Zhu
65
0
A
View more matches
