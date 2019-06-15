Vekic, the second seed, lost a tight opener before storming to a 5-7 6-0 6-0 victory.

Rain has played havoc with the schedule throughout the week, forcing many matches to be played on indoor hardcourts.

Even when Vekic led 5-0 in the decider there was another rain interruption, but she returned to complete the win.

Vekic, champion on the Nottingham grass in 2017, will face either French top seed Caroline Garcia or American Jennifer Brady in Sunday's final.