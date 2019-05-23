23/05/19 - Centre
M. BrengleMadison Brengle
K. SiniakováKaterina Siniaková
WTA Nuremberg • Quarter-final
Madison Brengle - Katerina Siniaková
WTA Nuremberg - 23 May 2019

Nürnberg – Follow the Tennis match between Madison Brengle and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Madison Brengle vs Katerina Siniaková. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
