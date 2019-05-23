LIVE

Nina Stojanovic - Sorana Cirstea

WTA Nuremberg - 23 May 2019

Nürnberg – Follow the Tennis match between Nina Stojanovic and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

