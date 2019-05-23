23/05/19 - Court 3
6
4
2
N. StojanovicNina Stojanovic
12:00
4
6
6
S. CirsteaSorana Cirstea
WTA Nuremberg • Quarter-final
Nina Stojanovic - Sorana Cirstea
WTA Nuremberg - 23 May 2019

Nürnberg – Follow the Tennis match between Nina Stojanovic and Sorana Cirstea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 23 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Nina Stojanovic vs Sorana Cirstea. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
