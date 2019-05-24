24/05/19 - Centre
T. ZidanšekTamara Zidanšek
Starting from
14:00
K. SiniakováKaterina Siniaková
WTA Nuremberg • Semifinal
Tamara Zidanšek - Katerina Siniaková
WTA Nuremberg - 24 May 2019

Nürnberg – Follow the Tennis match between Tamara Zidanšek and Katerina Siniaková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 24 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tamara Zidanšek vs Katerina Siniaková. Get all the latest on Tennis: fixtures, results and tables.

    
