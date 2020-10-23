Aryna Sabalenka launched a remarkable comeback after training 6-0, 4-0 to Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Ostrava Open in the Czech Republic.

Roland-Garros Amusing moment Jabeur wears Tsitsipas mask in press conference 03/10/2020 AT 17:07

Sabalenka suffered a similarly slow start in her last-16 match on Thursday, losing the first set 6-1 to Coco Gauff before edging through to the last eight by claiming the second and third sets 7-5 and 7-6(2) respectively.

Against the Spaniard, who had been yet to drop a set on her way to the quarter-finals, Sabalenka looked defeated when she lost her first 10 games, and saved two break points to stop herself from falling 5-0 down in the second set.

'We had to save Roland Garros at any cost' - Guy Forget on Legends

From there, she didn't look back, recovering one of the breaks with ease before getting back to parity by breaking back in a lengthy game that went to deuce five times, then subsequently claiming the set with her second set point.

In the decider, she dropped just 11 points and successfully avenged her opening-set bagel to reach the semi-finals, where she will face US Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady.

Sabalenka is the highest seed left in the draw and could be on a collision course to meet her fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the final.

Roland-Garros women Halep cruises through to second round in straight sets 27/09/2020 AT 11:58