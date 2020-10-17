Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Ostrava Open because she is not comfortable travelling for it while Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the eastern European nation.

The 29-year-old will not play again this year as she looks ahead to the 2021 season and the Australian Open in January.

The world number 13 seed was knocked out by Coco Gauff in the French Open first round last month in straight sets.

It took Gauff an hour and 41 minutes to beat the 2019 French Open semi-finalist, with Konta unable to trouble the American.

