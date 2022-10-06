Elena Rybakina - Petra Kvitová

E. Rybakina vs P. Kvitová | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 06.10.2022 | Ostravar Aréna
Not started
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
P. Kvitová
P. Kvitová
from 23:00
Players Overview

Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1655
  • Age23
  • Height1.84m
  • Weight-
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking20
  • WTA points2003
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Rybakina

P. Kvitová

LIVE MATCH: Elena Rybakina vs Petra Kvitová

WTA Ostrava - 6 October 2022

Follow the WTA Ostrava Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 6 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Ostrava results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

