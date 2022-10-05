Iga Swiatek returned to the court for the first time since her US Open triumph last month, and advanced to the Agel Open quarter-finals with a 7-5 2-2 walkover victory against qualifier Ajla Tomljanovic.

Swiatek and the Australian were engrossed in a tight battle throughout the first set which the three-time grand slam winner eventually took, despite a determined Tomljanovic clawing back a commanding 4-1 Swiatek lead.

It was a fierce start to the second set from both players in which all four games went to deuce, but Tomljanovic began to noticeably struggle with a knee injury during the second game, and eventually called it quits.

After the match, Swiatek was full of praise for her opponent, but in a harsh self-assessment realised she has work to do following a tough return to court.

"We played in Toronto and I saw in the US Open how well Ajla played, it seems she's really on a roll and she's playing better and better,” the top seed said.

“It was a great match and it's unfortunate that something happened, I hope she's going to recover quickly.

OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 05: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia suffers a knee injury while playing against Iga Swiatek of Poland during her second round match on Day 3 of the Agel Open at Ostravar Arena on October 05, 2022 in Ostrava, Czech Republic Image credit: Eurosport

"I've had a three-week break from playing matches, and after such an intense time it seems like a lot.

“I felt like I need to get back to the rhythm, and it wasn't easy. I had a bye, and Ajla already played a few matches. So I felt like I need to catch up.

“But I'm pretty happy this match was so intense, because I feel like I had to go to another level and it's going to prepare me for the next matches."

Swiatek will face either home wild card Karolina Muchova or qualifier Caty McNally in the next round.

Britain’s Harriet Dart was also in action on Wednesday, losing her third-round match in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, to third seed Alize Cornet.

Paula Badosa and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina are both on court on Wednesday evening as they look to book their spots in the quarter finals.

