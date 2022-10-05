Iga Swiatek - Ajla Tomljanovic

I. Swiatek vs A. Tomljanovic | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
05/10
Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points10180
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking34
  • WTA points1400
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Swiatek

A. Tomljanovic

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Ajla Tomljanovic

WTA Ostrava - 5 October 2022

Follow the WTA Ostrava Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Ajla Tomljanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 October 2022.

