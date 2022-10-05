Iga Swiatek - Ajla Tomljanovic
I. Swiatek vs A. Tomljanovic | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
A. Tomljanovic
05/10
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points10180
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking34
- WTA points1400
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
A. Tomljanovic
