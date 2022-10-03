Jil Teichmann - Tereza Martincová
J. Teichmann vs T. Martincová | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Teichmann
T. Martincová
03/10
Players Overview
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1358
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking75
- WTA points785
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
J. Teichmann
T. Martincová
