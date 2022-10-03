Jil Teichmann - Tereza Martincová

J. Teichmann vs T. Martincová | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
03/10
Players Overview

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1358
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking75
  • WTA points785
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Teichmann

T. Martincová

LIVE MATCH: Jil Teichmann vs Tereza Martincová

WTA Ostrava - 3 October 2022

Follow the WTA Ostrava Tennis match between Jil Teichmann and Tereza Martincová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Ostrava results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.