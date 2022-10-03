Anna Blinkova - Caty McNally

A. Blinkova vs C. McNally | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Ostravar Aréna
Not started
A. Blinkova
A. Blinkova
C. McNally
C. McNally
from 23:00
Players Overview

Anna-Blinkova-headshot
AnnaBlinkova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking137
  • WTA points440
  • Age24
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Caty-McNally-headshot
CatyMcNally
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking151
  • WTA points402
  • Age20
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Blinkova

C. McNally

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
2
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
2
V. Azarenka
V. Azarenka
E. Alexandrova
E. Alexandrova
from 11:00
M. Keys
M. Keys
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
from 11:00
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
from 17:00
