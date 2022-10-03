Madison Keys - Elena Rybakina

M. Keys vs E. Rybakina | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
M. Keys
M. Keys
E. Rybakina
E. Rybakina
03/10
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2248
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking25
  • WTA points1810
  • Age23
  • Height1.84m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
Elena-Rybakina-headshot
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Keys

E. Rybakina

Related matches

A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
03/10
V. Azarenka
V. Azarenka
E. Alexandrova
E. Alexandrova
03/10
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
T. Martincová
T. Martincová
03/10
P. Kvitová
P. Kvitová
B. Pera
B. Pera
03/10
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina

WTA Ostrava - 3 October 2022

Follow the WTA Ostrava Tennis match between Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 3 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Ostrava results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.