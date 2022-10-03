Madison Keys - Elena Rybakina
M. Keys vs E. Rybakina | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
M. Keys
E. Rybakina
03/10
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2248
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
ElenaRybakina
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1810
- Age23
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
M. Keys
E. Rybakina
