Victoria Azarenka - Ekaterina Alexandrova

V. Azarenka vs E. Alexandrova | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 03.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
V. Azarenka
V. Azarenka
E. Alexandrova
E. Alexandrova
03/10
Players Overview

Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking22
  • WTA points1951
  • Age33
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking21
  • WTA points1975
  • Age27
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
Belarus
Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
3

Wins

3 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

V. Azarenka

E. Alexandrova

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
5090
3
P. Badosa
3934
4
A. Kontaveit
3860
5
J. Pegula
3501

LIVE MATCH: Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

WTA Ostrava - 3 October 2022

Follow the WTA Ostrava Tennis match between Victoria Azarenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 3 October 2022.

