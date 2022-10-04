Top seed and home favourite Ons Jabeur is safely through to the second round of the Jasmin Open in Tunisia following a straight-sets victory over American Ann Li.

Jabeur wasn’t at her best despite requiring less than an hour to down her 22-year-old opponent 6-2 6-3.

“It’s a great start,” Jabeur said afterwards. "Ann Li is a great player. It wasn't easy, but pretty happy that I got the win here in Monastir. So, hopefully, with the crowd, we'll continue playing and winning.

“It's a good pressure but I am very happy with the win today, especially with the amazing crowd, all the Tunisian flags everywhere.”

It was a perfect start for Jabeur as she broke her opponent in the very first game. Li held her next service game but Jabeur cruised into a 5-1 lead after breaking again in game five.

Jabeur backed up her second break with a love hold, but she had to remain composed to see out the set, saving a break point in a lengthy final game to take the opener 6-2.

Li was then powerless as Jabeur broke again in the opening game of the second set.

However, there had been signs that Jabeur was struggling with her forehand in the opening set and she presented her opponent with a break point in the second game after a couple of unforced errors. But Li failed to take advantage as Jabeur built another 2-0 lead.

While Jabeur’s service games were becoming increasingly prolonged as Li grew in confidence, the Tunisian kept her nose in front at 4-2.

Li increased the pressure on Jabeur with a hold to love before the US Open finalist came roaring back to take the next two games and claim victory.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu’s interest in the Ostrava Open is over after she crashed out to fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain in action against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during her first round match on Day 2 of the Agel Open at Ostravar Arena on October 04, 2022 in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Image credit: Getty Images

Kasatkina won her first match since August, overcoming the British No.1 7-5 6-4 in one hour and 31 minutes.

While defeat will come as a blow to Raducanu, the 19-year-old at least showed no signs of the left glute injury that forced her withdrawal from the Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko on September 24.

