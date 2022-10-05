Petra Kvitová - Paula Badosa

P. Kvitová vs P. Badosa | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
P. Kvitová
P. Kvitová
P. Badosa (2)
P. Badosa (2)
05/10
Players Overview

Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking20
  • WTA points2003
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-
Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking4
  • WTA points3934
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

P. Kvitová

P. Badosa

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10180
2
O. Jabeur
4885
3
A. Kontaveit
4010
4
P. Badosa
3934
5
A. Sabalenka
3470

LIVE MATCH: Petra Kvitová vs Paula Badosa

WTA Ostrava - 5 October 2022

Follow the WTA Ostrava Tennis match between Petra Kvitová and Paula Badosa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 5 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Ostrava results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

