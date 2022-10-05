Petra Kvitová - Paula Badosa
P. Kvitová vs P. Badosa | Agel Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 05.10.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
P. Kvitová
P. Badosa (2)
05/10
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking20
- WTA points2003
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points3934
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
P. Kvitová
P. Badosa
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10180
|2
|4885
|3
|4010
|4
|3934
|5
|3470