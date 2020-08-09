Tennis
WTA Palermo

Anett Kontaveit upsets top seed Petra Martic to set up Fiona Ferro final in Palermo

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Anett Kontaveit

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit produced an aggressive display to stun top seed Petra Martic 6-2 6-4 on Saturday as she set up a title showdown at the Palermo Ladies Open with Fiona Ferro.

  • US Open: Who's in and who's out? Nadal, Federer out, will Djokovic, Serena and others play?
  • Andy Murray and Kim Clijsters get wildcards for US Open in New York
Australian Open

Halep sets up Muguruza semi after racing past Kontaveit

29/01/2020 AT 01:06

Playing in her first semi-final since Stuttgart in April 2019, Kontaveit struck 31 winners and broke Martic's serve five times.

Martic converted a break point late in the second set to move within one game of Kontaveit but a medical timeout halted her momentum.

Instead, it was Kontaveit who powered through Martic's serve to book a place in her third claycourt final.

"I felt like a played a very good match today," world number 22 Kontaveit said.

I was quite aggressive, consistent, and I served especially well in the first set. It got a bit close in the end, but I played a good game at 5-4 and I'm happy to be in the final.
Play Icon
WATCH

Coaching Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - Wimbledon special of Tennis Legends

00:35:09

Ferro progressed to only her second WTA final after rallying from a set down to beat home favourite Camila Giorgi 2-6 6-2 7-5.

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman dashed Italian hopes for a second consecutive night, having defeated former Palermo champion Sara Errani in the quarter-finals.

Tennis

Serena breezes into second round in Auckland Classic

07/01/2020 AT 05:31
WTA Zhengzhou

Pliskova beats Martic in Zhengzhou to win her fourth title of 2019

15/09/2019 AT 15:14
Related Topics
TennisWTA PalermoPetra MarticAnett Kontaveit
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On