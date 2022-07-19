Chloé Paquet - Caroline Garcia
C. Paquet vs C. Garcia | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Paquet
C. Garcia (5)
19/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ChloéPaquet
France
- WTA ranking103
- WTA points646
- Age28
- Height-
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking48
- WTA points1125
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
C. Paquet
C. Garcia
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010