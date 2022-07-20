Irina Begu - Océane Dodin

I. Begu vs O. Dodin | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
I. Begu (6)
I. Begu (6)
O. Dodin
O. Dodin
20/07
Players Overview

Irina-Begu-headshot
Irina Begu
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking45
  • WTA points1134
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight-
Océane-Dodin-headshot
Océane Dodin
France
France
  • WTA ranking77
  • WTA points788
  • Age25
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight58kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Irina-Begu-headshot
Irina Begu
Romania
Romania
Océane-Dodin-headshot
Océane Dodin
France
France
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Begu

O. Dodin

LIVE MATCH: Irina Begu vs Océane Dodin

WTA Palermo - 20 July 2022

Follow the WTA Palermo Tennis match between Irina Begu and Océane Dodin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Palermo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

