Jaimee Fourlis - Yulia Putintseva

J. Fourlis vs Y. Putintseva | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 19.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
J. Fourlis
J. Fourlis
Y. Putintseva (2)
Y. Putintseva (2)
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Jaimee-Fourlis-headshot
JaimeeFourlis
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking147
  • WTA points420
  • Age22
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking39
  • WTA points1235
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

J. Fourlis

Y. Putintseva

Related matches

L. Bronzetti
L. Bronzetti
X. Wang
X. Wang
19/07
C. Paquet
C. Paquet
C. Garcia (5)
C. Garcia (5)
19/07
X. Wang
X. Wang
J. Grabher
J. Grabher
19/07
A. Muhammad
A. Muhammad
N. Párrizas (8)
N. Párrizas (8)
19/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Jaimee Fourlis vs Yulia Putintseva

WTA Palermo - 19 July 2022

Follow the WTA Palermo Tennis match between Jaimee Fourlis and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 19 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Palermo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.