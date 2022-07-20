Elina Avanesyan - Lucia Bronzetti
E. Avanesyan vs L. Bronzetti | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Not started
E. Avanesyan
L. Bronzetti
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ElinaAvanesyan
Russia
- WTA ranking129
- WTA points493
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
LuciaBronzetti
Italy
- WTA ranking78
- WTA points774
- Age23
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
E. Avanesyan
L. Bronzetti
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010