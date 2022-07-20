Elina Avanesyan - Lucia Bronzetti

E. Avanesyan vs L. Bronzetti | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Not started
E. Avanesyan
E. Avanesyan
L. Bronzetti
L. Bronzetti
from 23:00
Players Overview

Elina-Avanesyan-headshot
ElinaAvanesyan
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking129
  • WTA points493
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Lucia-Bronzetti-headshot
LuciaBronzetti
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking78
  • WTA points774
  • Age23
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Avanesyan

L. Bronzetti

LIVE MATCH: Elina Avanesyan vs Lucia Bronzetti

WTA Palermo - 20 July 2022

Follow the WTA Palermo Tennis match between Elina Avanesyan and Lucia Bronzetti live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Palermo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.