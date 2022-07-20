Elisabetta Cocciaretto - Caroline Garcia

E. Cocciaretto vs C. Garcia | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Not started
E. Cocciaretto
E. Cocciaretto
C. Garcia (5)
C. Garcia (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Elisabetta-Cocciaretto-headshot
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking111
  • WTA points601
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1125
  • Age28
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elisabetta-Cocciaretto-headshot
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
Italy
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

E. Cocciaretto

C. Garcia

LIVE MATCH: Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs Caroline Garcia

WTA Palermo - 20 July 2022

Follow the WTA Palermo Tennis match between Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Palermo results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

