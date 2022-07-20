Elisabetta Cocciaretto - Caroline Garcia
E. Cocciaretto vs C. Garcia | Palermo
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 20.07.2022 | Country Time Club
Not started
E. Cocciaretto
C. Garcia (5)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
- WTA ranking111
- WTA points601
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking48
- WTA points1125
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
E. Cocciaretto
C. Garcia
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010